Needham & Company LLC Raises PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Price Target to $19.00

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.85.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). Equities analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,134,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 42,674 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 38,976 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

