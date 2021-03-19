Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Shares Gap Up to $11.05

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $12.29. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 4,285 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NM. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Navios Maritime by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 99,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

