National Grid (LON:NG) PT Set at GBX 970 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

National Grid (LON:NG) received a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NG. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 928 ($12.12) target price on National Grid and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,006.29 ($13.15).

NG opened at GBX 829 ($10.83) on Friday. National Grid has a one year low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a one year high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 843.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 886.29. The company has a market capitalization of £29.42 billion and a PE ratio of 19.83.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

