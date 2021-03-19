National Bankshares Boosts Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Price Target to C$2.75

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Invesque from C$2.45 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of IVQ.U stock opened at C$2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$145.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.97. Invesque has a 12 month low of C$1.45 and a 12 month high of C$3.56.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

