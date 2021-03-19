National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.88. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a C$57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$56.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$74.75.

Shares of KL opened at C$42.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.63. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$33.69 and a 12 month high of C$76.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

