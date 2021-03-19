Myriad (XMY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $105,207.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $7.10 million and $105,207.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,772,615,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

