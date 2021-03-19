MVB Financial’s (MVBF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MVB Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVB Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

MVBF stock opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $36.64.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 17.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MVB Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 54,796 shares during the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MVB Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 209,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

