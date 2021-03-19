MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

MultiPlan stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. MultiPlan has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPLN. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

