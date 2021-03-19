MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTYFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on MTY Food Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC cut their target price on MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $46.19.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.