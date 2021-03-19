M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after buying an additional 201,166 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,394,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,429,000 after acquiring an additional 110,075 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,874,000 after acquiring an additional 51,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,269,000.

VV stock opened at $183.29 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $186.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.22.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

