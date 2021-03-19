M&T Bank Corp Purchases 268 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 33.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $265.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.75. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.14 and a 1 year high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total transaction of $626,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,610 shares in the company, valued at $69,348,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $306,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,823,616. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

