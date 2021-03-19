M&T Bank Corp Purchases 220 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,373,000 after buying an additional 1,326,921 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 156.6% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after buying an additional 565,829 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,163,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,536,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2,792.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,873,000 after buying an additional 184,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMC opened at $168.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $73.09 and a 1-year high of $175.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

Several research firms have commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

