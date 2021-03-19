M&T Bank Corp Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,376 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 21,897 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in R1 RCM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 258,050 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,441,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 265,420 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 142,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCM. SVB Leerink raised their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

In related news, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $972,929.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $293,640.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,671.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,278 shares of company stock worth $2,615,145 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

