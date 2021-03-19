MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MP Materials stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,881. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.63. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

