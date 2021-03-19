Morgan Stanley Raises Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $55.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.11.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

