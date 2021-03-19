Morgan Stanley Increases Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $160.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PXD. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD stock opened at $161.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.07. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $55.10 and a 12-month high of $169.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $61,293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after acquiring an additional 595,823 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,297,000 after acquiring an additional 489,671 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 400,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $316,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.