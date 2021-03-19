Morgan Stanley Increases HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target to $47.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

