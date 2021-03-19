Morgan Stanley Increases Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Price Target to $28.00

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.92. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $29.47.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at $345,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 72.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 26,118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 55,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

