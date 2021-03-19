Morgan Stanley Cuts Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $60.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

