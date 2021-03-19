Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 500 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 96,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,072 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in The Hershey by 13,690.3% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 109,659 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 4,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,091,865.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,855,825 in the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY opened at $156.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.77. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.43.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

