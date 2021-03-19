Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 33.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 27,668 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $46.36.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.