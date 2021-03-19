Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 3,960 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $23.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

