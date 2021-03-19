MonaCoin Price Reaches $1.88 on Top Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $123.33 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00003192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,779.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,813.82 or 0.03085820 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $203.18 or 0.00345672 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.54 or 0.00914515 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.39 or 0.00391960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.73 or 0.00365320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.67 or 0.00251226 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021001 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

