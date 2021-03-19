Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Position Lowered by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,350 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Momo were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Momo by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,562,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,656,000 after buying an additional 2,678,795 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Momo by 107.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 842,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 436,258 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,588,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,619,000 after acquiring an additional 344,251 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,260,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,551,000 after acquiring an additional 292,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Momo by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 339,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 133,451 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MOMO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Momo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Momo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Momo Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $24.69.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

