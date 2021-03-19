Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after buying an additional 76,548 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 405,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 61,252 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

