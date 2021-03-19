Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%.

MTEM traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $12.27. 4,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,163. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $613.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTEM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 1,185,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $14,999,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,726,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,735,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 235,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $2,653,195.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,961,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,880,875.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,580,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,543,586 over the last three months. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.