Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MOD. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE MOD opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $809.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,509,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,963,000 after acquiring an additional 117,144 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 715,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

