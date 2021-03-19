Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives $41.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MODN. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Model N alerts:

In other news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $189,432.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $136,778.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,239.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,727 shares of company stock worth $1,292,935 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Model N by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Model N in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MODN opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. Model N has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.