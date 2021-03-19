MKS Instruments Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,616 call options on the company. This is an increase of 690% compared to the average volume of 331 call options.
Shares of MKSI stock opened at $171.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.00. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $192.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23.
MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 36.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 118.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.
About MKS Instruments
MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.
