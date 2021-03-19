MKS Instruments Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,616 call options on the company. This is an increase of 690% compared to the average volume of 331 call options.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $171.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.00. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $192.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 36.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 118.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

