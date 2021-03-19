Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $25.25 million and $215,727.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be purchased for about $24.69 or 0.00041779 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.24 or 0.00452262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00064589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00142467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00061243 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.58 or 0.00664382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00076162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,022,635 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.