Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,489 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.30% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $33,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $940,151,000 after buying an additional 869,526 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,435,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,477,000 after acquiring an additional 664,525 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 364,634 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 646,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,738,000 after purchasing an additional 51,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $177.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.57.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $113,189.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $449,533.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,541.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,818 shares of company stock valued at $82,297,162 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

