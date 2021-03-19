Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Position Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $940,151,000 after purchasing an additional 869,526 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,435,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,477,000 after purchasing an additional 664,525 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 364,634 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 646,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,646 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,738,000 after buying an additional 51,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $449,533.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,541.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $113,189.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,403.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 447,818 shares of company stock valued at $82,297,162. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $177.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $249.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.47 and a 200-day moving average of $200.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.57.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

