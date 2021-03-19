Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.28.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $230.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $246.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.