Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 3,116 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $331,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,101.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $572,582.70.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $101.76 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average is $115.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -260.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,840,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

