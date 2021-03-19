Meter Governance 24-Hour Volume Tops $752,913.00 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 104.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 215.7% higher against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $752,913.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance token can now be bought for $3.04 or 0.00005360 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.62 or 0.00453873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00061700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.78 or 0.00137032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00056298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.90 or 0.00634079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00075471 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

