Meritage Group LP Acquires New Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,189,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,015,000 after acquiring an additional 42,224 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,186,000 after purchasing an additional 270,111 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 17.9% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,931,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,356,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,096,000 after purchasing an additional 63,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $50,894,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,622. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LEG shares. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

