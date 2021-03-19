Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Insider Sells $124,192.80 in Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $124,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MMSI opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.71, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $61.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. Equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMSI. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

