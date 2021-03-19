Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $61.23.

In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $59,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,142.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $732,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,437,000 after buying an additional 36,122 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,464,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,216,000 after purchasing an additional 143,739 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,401 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,618,000 after buying an additional 18,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 945,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,127,000 after buying an additional 37,429 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.