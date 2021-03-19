Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) CEO Sells $294,841.20 in Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $294,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,687,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.75. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

