Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Short Interest Down 17.8% in February

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 721,800 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the February 11th total of 878,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at $8,345,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $161,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,123,588.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,352 shares of company stock worth $1,185,724 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 47.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,429 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 18.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.