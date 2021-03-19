Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,678.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,067,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,124,000 after buying an additional 1,007,585 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after purchasing an additional 886,538 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after acquiring an additional 416,492 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,103.8% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 303,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 278,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,846,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.