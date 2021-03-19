Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 91,344 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,344 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,874,000 after buying an additional 535,699 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in ONEOK by 389.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,868 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,836,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,713,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,377,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,856,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,184,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 248,411 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

