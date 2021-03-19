Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 334 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 157,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 98,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.79 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.92.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.