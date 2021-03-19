Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 77,145 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Xerox were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Xerox by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 241.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XRX. Cross Research cut shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Xerox has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

About Xerox

There is no company description available for Xerox Holdings Corp.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.