Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLD. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after buying an additional 5,625,748 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after buying an additional 2,536,010 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,358,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $30,049,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,053,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,432,000 after buying an additional 801,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

