Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,282 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,700,000 after buying an additional 213,896 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 931,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,819,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 883,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,821,000 after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $232,063,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,812,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.09.

TECH stock opened at $373.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.17 and a 200 day moving average of $310.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $414.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,677.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.