Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,248 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $128.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.62. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $134.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,684 shares of company stock worth $17,153,470. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

