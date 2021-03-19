Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,554.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 165,228 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $609,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $51.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

