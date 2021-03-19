Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.27 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. General Motors has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $62.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,617 shares of company stock valued at $9,518,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

