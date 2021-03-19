Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 77,145 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Xerox were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,713,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRX stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

